Tesla Now Accepts Bitcoin as Payment By CoinQuora

Elon Musk Tweets: Tesla Now Accepts Bitcoin as Payment
- Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla (NASDAQ:) is now accepting as a mode of payment
- Moreover, all Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin and will not be converted to fiat currency.
- Bitcoin price currency stands at $55,631.08.
Elon Musk, a Bitcoin enthusiast and the CEO of Tesla, has announced that the company is now accepting Bitcoin. To be specific, all interested buyers of Tesla now have the option to pay for their purchase using Bitcoin cryptocurrency.
You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2021
Elon also added that Tesla is us…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
