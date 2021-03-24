Tesla Now Accepts Bitcoin as Payment By CoinQuora



Elon Musk Tweets: Tesla Now Accepts Bitcoin as Payment



Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla (NASDAQ:) is now accepting as a mode of payment

Moreover, all Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin and will not be converted to fiat currency.

Bitcoin price currency stands at $55,631.08.

Elon Musk, a Bitcoin enthusiast and the CEO of Tesla, has announced that the company is now accepting Bitcoin. To be specific, all interested buyers of Tesla now have the option to pay for their purchase using Bitcoin cryptocurrency.

You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2021

Elon also added that Tesla is us…

