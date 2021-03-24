Taylor Swift Quietly Joins Forces With Mother to Donate $50,000 to Family Hit by COVID-19 Death

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

The ‘Blank Space’ hitmaker comes to the financial aid of a mother of five, Vickie Quarles, who lost her husband to the coronavirus, just weeks after securing her historic win at 2021 Grammy Awards.

Taylor Swift has generously lent a helping hand to a family impacted by the COVID-19. Seemingly touched by a mother of five’s plight after losing her husband to the deadly virus, the “Look What You Made Me Do” hitmaker joined forces with her mother Andrea Swift to quietly donate $50,000.

The Grammy-winner and her mom gifted the cash via the GoFundMe page for Vickie Quarles. The note in the funding page set up by Vickie’s close friend DeQuanda Smith revealed that Vickie’s husband Theodis Ray Quarles passed away from the deadly virus exactly one week before Christmas 2020.

“While so many families have lost loved ones in 2020 for various reasons, this one reminded me of the unexpected loss of superstar NBA champion, Kobe Bryant. Except for the MVP of this family of five daughters is Theodis Ray Quarles,” DeQuanda explained. “Just as superstars and legends are seldom replaced, Theodis’ transition will forever leave a void on the Quarles team.”

“Alyssa, Anaya, Asia, Allie and Aryah will miss him at breakfast, at their class plays, proms, recitals, graduations, college entries…and ultimately their weddings,” DeQuanda continued. “I decided to launch this GoFundMe initiative in support of Vicki and her girls to offer financial relief and worry from things associated with basic immediate needs as well as for their continued growth, goals and aspirations [sic].”

Leaving a thank you note near the end, DeQuanda wrote, “I am confident that their father, Theodis Ray Quarles, will be smiling from heaven when his little teacher, doctor, CEO, nurse or entrepreneur makes her mark in the world. As the Lord leads Vicki to shepherd them to their destinies, your donation is most appreciated in championing this family to the finish line.”

DeQuanda was aiming to raise $50,000 when she created the fundraiser on December 22. Taylor’s hefty donation helped DeQuanda to finally reach the target, bringing it to a total of $62,025. The generous gesture from the “Blank Space” hitmaker came less than two weeks after she won her third Album of the Year award at the 2021 Grammys.

Vickie has since left a heartfelt message to Taylor and other donors in the update section of her GoFundMe page. “Words cannot express how incredibly grateful I am for all of the kind and caring people who have made donations in support of me and my 5 daughters,” she noted. “I would like to especially say thank you to Andrea and Taylor Swift for your thoughtfulness and generosity from our homestate of Tennessee.”

“I appreciate the sweet personal note, it warmed my heart. The road ahead will definitely not be the same without Theodis but with each day I am humbled and anchored in hope that I can continue to raise the girls to be as compassionate and caring as all of you,” she continued expressing her gratitude. “Thank you so very much.”