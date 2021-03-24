Taylor Swift Donates $50,000 To Family Who Lost Their Father To COVID

DeQuanda Smith, who originally created the page on Dec. 22, reportedly confirmed to E! News that the donation had been made by the singer.

The page’s goal was set at $50,000. It has now surpassed $62,000.

In a message posted to the GoFundMe page, Vickie Quarles expressed her gratitude to everyone who had donated, and shouted out the Swift family specifically.

“I would like to especially say thank you to Andrea and Taylor Swift for your thoughtfulness and generosity from our homestate of Tennessee,” Vickie said. “I appreciate the sweet personal note, it warmed my heart.”

She went on: “The road ahead will definitely not be the same without Theodis but with each day I am humbled and anchored in hope that I can continue to raise the girls to be as compassionate and caring as all of you.”