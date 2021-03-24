Suez Canal Blocked After Container Ship Gets Stuck

CAIRO — An enormous container ship became stuck while traversing the Suez Canal late Tuesday, blocking traffic through one of the world’s most important shipping arteries as tugboats struggled to free it.
It was unclear what effect the blockage might have on global shipping through the canal, which connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean and carries roughly 10 percent of worldwide shipping traffic.
Lt. General Osama Rabie, the head of the authority that oversees the Suez Canal, said that the authority was reopening an older section of the canal to allow ships to move through the waterway again.
“The Suez Canal will not spare any efforts to restore navigation and to serve the movement of global trade,” he said in a statement, adding that rescue units and eight tugboats were continuing to try to refloat the stuck vessel on Wednesday morning.
The ship, which was heading from China to the port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, ran aground amid poor visibility and high winds from a sandstorm that struck much of northern Egypt this week, according to George Safwat, a spokesman for the canal authority.
The storm caused an “inability to direct the ship,” he said in a statement.
Pictures from the canal showed the container-laden ship — the Ever Given, which is almost a quarter of a mile long — sitting sideways across the canal at such an angle that the name of the company that owns it, Evergreen, is clearly readable from the ship behind it. Its bow appeared to be stuck on the canal’s rocky eastern bank.
“Ship in front of us ran aground while going through the canal and is now stuck sideways,” an Instagram user named @fallenhearts17 posted on Tuesday evening. “Looks like we might be here for a little bit …”
A live maritime tracker showed a cluster of other ships jamming the canal behind the Ever Given as they waited for it to move. When the ship suddenly turned sideways, according to the tracker, several tugboats raced to its rescue, to little avail.