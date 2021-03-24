Steelers WR Chase Claypool caught on video in bar fight

Per TMZ’s sources, there was an issue involving someone throwing dollar bills at a woman inside the bar. The incident sparked an argument, which eventually was taken outside.

Claypool did not instigate the brawl, TMZ adds, and only got involved to defend one of his friends. At one point, he is seen on video kicking someone in the face.

The Costa Mesa Police responded to the incident, but when they arrived at the bar, everyone involved in the fight had left. No one has been charged or arrested, per TMZ Sports.

The Steelers selected Claypool in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. He was one of the best rookies in the league last season, catching 62 passes for 873 yards and nine touchdowns.