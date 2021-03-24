Soybeans fall for first time in five days on dollar strength

Article content

CANBERRA — U.S. soybean futures fell for the first time in five sessions on Thursday, as a strong U.S. dollar weighed on export prospects.

Wheat fell more nearly 1% amid expectations of ample global supplies. Corn prices also declined.

The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.4% to $14.27-3/4 a bushel by 0326 GMT, having firmed 0.7% on Wednesday.

Analysts attributed the decline to a stronger dollar and said prices also remained underpinned by bullish fundamentals.

“There is already ongoing Chinese demand but when you consider the renewable targets in the United States, the fundamentals are strong,” said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank.

Renewable fuel targets set by U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration is increasing demand for biodiesel that uses vegetable oils.

Wheat futures were down 0.9% at $6.19-1/4 a bushel, after closing down 1.6% on Wednesday.

Wheat remains under sustained pressure, analysts said, amid expectations of bumper crop production in major exporters.

Corn futures fell 0.6% to $5.50 a bushel, after edging up 0.4% in the previous session.

While the market was weighed down by forecasts of a big U.S. corn area ahead of the USDA’s March 31 estimates, analysts also noted concern about planting delays in Brazil.

Mexican corn production is likely to total no more than 24 million tonnes this year, significantly less than the government’s forecast, the head of one of the country’s largest corn farmer associations said in an interview.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Uttaresh.V)