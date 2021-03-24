SEC Women’s Golfers of the Week

3 minutes ago
Women’s Golfer of the Week:
Ingrid Lindblad, So., LSU
Individual Champion * -4 (212)
Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic, Athens, Ga.
- Hit UGA Golf Course record 8-under 64 in the first round on Friday, March 19.
- Also tied the LSU low round program record set in 2010 by Megan McChrystal and tied in February by Latanna Stone.
- First win of the season for Lindblad; third of her career
- Seventh Top-10 finish of the season
- Named Golfweek Women’s Player of the Week
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, South Carolina
Sophomore
- Won the Valspar Augusta Invitational, her third tournament of the season
- Notched a 15-under 201, the lowest 54-hole tournament score in program history, breaking her own record score of 14-under (202) from earlier this season
- Her opening round 7-under 65 is tied for the third lowest round in South Carolina history
- Took third at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic, finishing the tournament at 2-over for her fourth top-5 finish of the season
- Battled back from a rough first two rounds to shoot a 2-under 70 in the final round, securing her top-5 finish and helping clinch Carolina’s fourth tournament win of the season
Women’s Newcomer of the Week
Andrea Lignell, Ole Miss
Sophomore
- Registered a 10th place finish at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic, finishing with a 4-over, 220 (73-75-72)
- It was her team-leading sixth top 20 finish of the season
- Helped lead the Rebels to a runner-up finish, finishing ahead of seven other team ranked in the top 25
- Has carded a 73 or better in nine of her last 12 rounds
- Finished ahead of 19 players ranked in the Golfstat.com top 100
Women’s Freshman of the Week
Laney Frye, Kentucky
Lexington, Ky.
Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic // +3 (70-75-74 – 219) // T7 (of 90)
- Tied for seventh place in the SEC-dominated Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic Field with a score of 3-over par
- Second career top-10 showing and one place off her best finish
- Led the Wildcats to a third-place showing at the Liz Murphey, their best showing of the 2020-21 season
- Tied Auburn’s Anna Foster for the best 54-hole score of the event
- Posted a 2-under-par 70 in the first round
Anna Foster, Auburn
Dublin, Ireland
Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic // +3 (72-77-70 – 219) // T-7 (of 90)
- Placed in a tie for seventh, earning the first top-10 finish of her career
- Shot a career-low 70 (-2) in the third round with four birdies
- One of three players to shoot par or better in two of the three rounds
- Made 38 pars on 54 holes, tied for fourth-most in the field
- Tied for fifth-best score on par 3s (+1) and shot 2-under on par 5s
- Finished ahead of 22 players ranked in the top 100 nationally
- Lowered season average score to 73.50 per round