SEC Women’s Golfers of the Week

Photo: SEC

Women’s Golfer of the Week:

Ingrid Lindblad, So., LSU

Individual Champion * -4 (212)

Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic, Athens, Ga.

Hit UGA Golf Course record 8-under 64 in the first round on Friday, March 19.

Also tied the LSU low round program record set in 2010 by Megan McChrystal and tied in February by Latanna Stone.

First win of the season for Lindblad; third of her career

Seventh Top-10 finish of the season

Named Golfweek Women’s Player of the Week

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, South Carolina

Sophomore

Won the Valspar Augusta Invitational, her third tournament of the season

Notched a 15-under 201, the lowest 54-hole tournament score in program history, breaking her own record score of 14-under (202) from earlier this season

Her opening round 7-under 65 is tied for the third lowest round in South Carolina history

Took third at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic, finishing the tournament at 2-over for her fourth top-5 finish of the season

Battled back from a rough first two rounds to shoot a 2-under 70 in the final round, securing her top-5 finish and helping clinch Carolina’s fourth tournament win of the season

Women’s Newcomer of the Week

Andrea Lignell, Ole Miss

Sophomore

Registered a 10th place finish at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic, finishing with a 4-over, 220 (73-75-72)

It was her team-leading sixth top 20 finish of the season

Helped lead the Rebels to a runner-up finish, finishing ahead of seven other team ranked in the top 25

Has carded a 73 or better in nine of her last 12 rounds

Finished ahead of 19 players ranked in the Golfstat.com top 100

Women’s Freshman of the Week

Laney Frye, Kentucky

Lexington, Ky.

Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic // +3 (70-75-74 – 219) // T7 (of 90)

Tied for seventh place in the SEC-dominated Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic Field with a score of 3-over par

Second career top-10 showing and one place off her best finish

Led the Wildcats to a third-place showing at the Liz Murphey, their best showing of the 2020-21 season

Tied Auburn’s Anna Foster for the best 54-hole score of the event

Posted a 2-under-par 70 in the first round

Anna Foster, Auburn

Dublin, Ireland

Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic // +3 (72-77-70 – 219) // T-7 (of 90)