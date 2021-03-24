SEC Women’s Golfers of the Week

Women’s Golfer of the Week:
Ingrid Lindblad, So., LSU
Individual Champion * -4 (212)
Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic, Athens, Ga.

  • Hit UGA Golf Course record 8-under 64 in the first round on Friday, March 19.
  • Also tied the LSU low round program record set in 2010 by Megan McChrystal and tied in February by Latanna Stone.
  • First win of the season for Lindblad; third of her career
  • Seventh Top-10 finish of the season
  • Named Golfweek Women’s Player of the Week

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, South Carolina
Sophomore

  • Won the Valspar Augusta Invitational, her third tournament of the season
  • Notched a 15-under 201, the lowest 54-hole tournament score in program history, breaking her own record score of 14-under (202) from earlier this season
  • Her opening round 7-under 65 is tied for the third lowest round in South Carolina history
  • Took third at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic, finishing the tournament at 2-over for her fourth top-5 finish of the season
  • Battled back from a rough first two rounds to shoot a 2-under 70 in the final round, securing her top-5 finish and helping clinch Carolina’s fourth tournament win of the season

Women’s Newcomer of the Week
Andrea Lignell, Ole Miss
Sophomore

  • Registered a 10th place finish at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic, finishing with a 4-over, 220 (73-75-72)
  • It was her team-leading sixth top 20 finish of the season
  • Helped lead the Rebels to a runner-up finish, finishing ahead of seven other team ranked in the top 25
  • Has carded a 73 or better in nine of her last 12 rounds
  • Finished ahead of 19 players ranked in the Golfstat.com top 100

Women’s Freshman of the Week
Laney Frye, Kentucky
Lexington, Ky.
Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic // +3 (70-75-74 – 219) // T7 (of 90)

  • Tied for seventh place in the SEC-dominated Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic Field with a score of 3-over par
  • Second career top-10 showing and one place off her best finish
  • Led the Wildcats to a third-place showing at the Liz Murphey, their best showing of the 2020-21 season
  • Tied Auburn’s Anna Foster for the best 54-hole score of the event
  • Posted a 2-under-par 70 in the first round

Anna Foster, Auburn
Dublin, Ireland
Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic // +3 (72-77-70 – 219) // T-7 (of 90)

  • Placed in a tie for seventh, earning the first top-10 finish of her career
  • Shot a career-low 70 (-2) in the third round with four birdies
  • One of three players to shoot par or better in two of the three rounds
  • Made 38 pars on 54 holes, tied for fourth-most in the field
  • Tied for fifth-best score on par 3s (+1) and shot 2-under on par 5s
  • Finished ahead of 22 players ranked in the top 100 nationally
  • Lowered season average score to 73.50 per round

