Photo: SEC

SEC Men’s Tennis Weekly Honors – March 24, 2021

Player of the Week: Florida’s Duarte Vale clinched the victory for the Gators over No. 6 TCU with a straight-sets victory (6-3, 6-4) over No. 47 Luc Fomba and he, along with partner Sam Riffice, clinched the doubles point against the Horned Frogs as well with an important tiebreak victory, 7-6 (10-8). Vale also defeated No. 77 Alex Knaff of Florida State in straight sets (6-1, 6-2) over the weekend. Vale is now 11-3 in the No. 1 position this season.

Freshman of the Week: Florida’s Ben Shelton picked up three important wins against No. 6 TCU and Florida State last week as the Gators swept both nonconference opponents. The highlight win for Shelton came in doubles as he and partner Andy Andrade defeated the No. 24 doubles team in the country, 6-4, to help UF pick up the doubles point against the top-10 Horned Frogs. Shelton is now 13-1 in singles dual matches this season and 20-2 overall as he’s also won 10-straight matches.

Newcomer of the Week: Georgia’s Tyler Zink went a combined 4-0 against No. 13 Wake Forest and No. 21 UCF last weekend, including two wins against ranked Wake Forest opponents. He also secured the Bulldogs’ first singles points in both matches. Zink has partnered with junior Trent Bryde to go 10-4 overall in doubles this season; this includes a 5-2 record in dual-match play and undefeated 2-0 record against nationally ranked opponents. The pair is on a three-match win streak. In singles, Zink is 7-4 in dual singles matches and is currently on a three-match win streak.