SEC Equestrian March Riders of the Month

Fences
Ava Stearns, Auburn

  • Had a successful March for Auburn, going 3‐0‐0 overall to improve to 6‐1‐0 overall in Fences
  • Reached a season‐best 89 on two occasions in March
  • Helped Auburn sweep Sweet Briar in Fences to kick off the month, besting her opponent with an 89 to win MOP
  • Followed with a 13‐point win over her Lynchburg opponent on the same day
  • Capped the regular season with another 89 and win, helping the Tigers go 4‐1 over SEC opponent South Carolina.
  • Averaged an 87.7 over the three meets and had a winning margin of 8.3 points over her three meets.
  • Her MOP against Sweet Briar was her first of the season in the event.

Flat
Nicole Leonard, Texas A&M

  • Her score of 95 versus Georgia is the second-highest score in school history
  • Was her second MOP of her career

Horsemanship
Madison Parduhn, Auburn

  • Bested her South Carolina opponent with a 76‐74.5 win.
  • Was awarded MOP for the first time in her career.
  • Her 76 was the second‐best score of her career and tied for the most points during the meet.
  • Helped the Auburn Horsemanship crew pick up its first event sweep of the year as the squad went 5‐0 vs. the Gamecocks.

Cameron Crenwelge, Texas A&M

  • Recorded a career-high score of 79
  • Earned her first MOP of the season and fourth of her career
  • Helped the Aggies to a 3-2 win in the event

Reining
Sloane Vogt, South Carolina

  • Closed out her career best regular season with a 71-69 win over Taylor Searles of No. 1 Auburn, securing her second M.O.P. award of the season (with both coming from road meets)
  • Finished the regular season riding a five-meet winning streak

Lindsay Guynn, Georgia

  • Guynn earned MOP honors on the road after edging her A&M opponent by half a point.
  • Earned the high score of the event.

