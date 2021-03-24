about an hour ago
SEC Equestrian March Riders of the Month
Fences
Ava Stearns, Auburn
- Had a successful March for Auburn, going 3‐0‐0 overall to improve to 6‐1‐0 overall in Fences
- Reached a season‐best 89 on two occasions in March
- Helped Auburn sweep Sweet Briar in Fences to kick off the month, besting her opponent with an 89 to win MOP
- Followed with a 13‐point win over her Lynchburg opponent on the same day
- Capped the regular season with another 89 and win, helping the Tigers go 4‐1 over SEC opponent South Carolina.
- Averaged an 87.7 over the three meets and had a winning margin of 8.3 points over her three meets.
- Her MOP against Sweet Briar was her first of the season in the event.
Flat
Nicole Leonard, Texas A&M
- Her score of 95 versus Georgia is the second-highest score in school history
- Was her second MOP of her career
Horsemanship
Madison Parduhn, Auburn
- Bested her South Carolina opponent with a 76‐74.5 win.
- Was awarded MOP for the first time in her career.
- Her 76 was the second‐best score of her career and tied for the most points during the meet.
- Helped the Auburn Horsemanship crew pick up its first event sweep of the year as the squad went 5‐0 vs. the Gamecocks.
Cameron Crenwelge, Texas A&M
- Recorded a career-high score of 79
- Earned her first MOP of the season and fourth of her career
- Helped the Aggies to a 3-2 win in the event
Reining
Sloane Vogt, South Carolina
- Closed out her career best regular season with a 71-69 win over Taylor Searles of No. 1 Auburn, securing her second M.O.P. award of the season (with both coming from road meets)
- Finished the regular season riding a five-meet winning streak
Lindsay Guynn, Georgia
- Guynn earned MOP honors on the road after edging her A&M opponent by half a point.
- Earned the high score of the event.