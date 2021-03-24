Sean Young Blasts Charlie Sheen for Being ‘Awful’ to Her While Filming ‘Wall Street’

WENN/Eugene Powers/Apega

In a new interview, the actress recalls that her co-star once wrote the word ‘c**t’ on a piece of tape and stuck it on her back while they were working on the Oliver Stone movie.

Sean Young could not forget how Charlie Sheen treated her while filming “Wall Street“. When recalling her experience of working with the actor on the Oliver Stone movie, the Kate Gekko depicter blasted him for being “awful” to her.

The 61-year-old shared her story in an interview with The Daily Beast. When asked whether it was true that she had a “difficult time” in the project, she revealed, “Oh god, what a bastard [Oliver Stone] was. Michael Douglas was wonderful but Oliver and Charlie [Sheen] were awful. And Charlie was on a lot of coke on that show, and that’s what coke does to you.”

Sean went on to confirm that Charlie did write the word “c**t” on a piece of tape and stick it on her back. She then divulged, “Michael tore it off without me knowing what it said. I said, ‘What was that?’ and he said, ‘Forget it.’ Then the art dealer-the guy who brought in all the paintings that were on the wall-was there guarding the paintings, and he told me what Charlie had done.”

“The Alienist” star recalled that she confronted Charlie one day after the incident. She detailed, “I spoke with Charlie the next day and said, ‘Your dad was a pro. Writing ‘c**t’ on a piece of tape and sticking it to my back? Not pro. It’s just stupid. What are you doing?’ ”

Sean also elaborated on how Oliver reduced her role in the 1987 movie. “Oliver’s put Daryl [Hannah] in this white dress that she ends up wearing in the big party scene, and Daryl let me hang out in her trailer. Daryl didn’t want to wear the dress because it’s backless, and I look at Oliver and say, ‘Oliver, why would you want her to wear a dress she doesn’t feel comfortable in?’ He says, ‘Could you excuse us for a minute?’ and I get up and leave the trailer,” she explained.

“So we’re doing the rehearsal and he takes my only line in the scene-Bud’s talking about racehorses and I turn to him and say, ‘These are jumping horses, dear, these aren’t racehorses,’ like a big snob-and he gives my line to Daryl,” she further noted. “And I go up Oliver and say, ‘I don’t understand? I have no lines now. What’s the point of me being in this scene?’ And he goes, ‘You’re right. You’re fired.’ ”

“I went to the trailer, got my stuff, and then they told me to get in this car. And this driver, who I thought was going to take me back to Manhattan, drops me off at the bus station,” the wife of Robert Lujan concluded. “I just thought, ‘OK. If this is how you get your rocks off.’ ”