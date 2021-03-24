Scouting the 2021 NFL Draft prospects

One of the reasons why the free agent market at WR hasn’t really developed as expected is because so many teams trust in the deep, talented, diversely skilled draft class that is about to hit the league.

There are four wideouts worthy of being selected in the top 10: Jaylen Waddle, Kyle Pitts, Ja’Marr Chase and DeVonta Smith. Not all will be, of course. I suspect Smith is the one who drops because of his size, or lack thereof. Chase had a phenomenal 2019 but didn’t play last season, and there are more questions about him than some teams will be comfortable with to take that highly as well.

Pitts played tight end at Florida, but there are two NFL players who come to mind when watching him — and they’re both (very good) outside receivers: Mike Evans and D.K. Metcalf. The fact Pitts can align inside or motion across the formation adds value. A team seeking a traditional, hand-in-dirt TE or even a standard flex TE (think Travis Kelce) is going to be disappointed in Pitts. A team seeking a game-breaking downfield and red zone threat who can be used to dictate matchups and create mismatches in the secondary will value him above any of the collegiate WRs in this class. I have a hard time seeing Pitts not being one of the first six picks off the board, and he could go as high as No. 2 overall.

Current WR big board