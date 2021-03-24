Saweetie Reveals She Had PTSD Following Backlash Over Hot 97 Freestyle Performance

Cosmopolitan Magazine

Saweetie got candid about her past struggles with PTSD. The “Best Friend” rapper shares in a new interview for April cover story for Cosmopolitan that her appearance on Hot 97 back in 2018 left her traumatized.

“It was a really dark point in my life,” the “Tap In” femcee shared. “I went from being so loved so quickly because of ‘Icy Grl’ to, on my first promo run, well, you saw the interview. The script flipped really quick, like night and day. I was like, ‘Wait…’ I had PTSD from that.”

At the time, the Bay Area native claimed herself to be a freestyle rapper. She then performed a freestyle rap in front of the hosts, Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez and Peter Rosenberg. However, Ebro didn’t seem to be impressed by the performance as he criticized her bars, “I just thought the raps was basic. I think you need to get sharper on your diction, your clarity and your content if you’re going to impress me.”

<br />

In her new interview, Saweetie revealed that she’s grateful for everything she’s been through despite the unpleasant experience. “I’m really beholden for my start,” she said. “Because the mistakes, the struggle, the grind — it allows me to appreciate the rewards that come now because I know what it feels like to sleep in motels, to drive and do promo, to be stressed out.”

The star also noted that she hoped people would start appreciate others’ hard work in everything. “Some of us have it naturally. And some of us don’t…like me,” Saweetie admitted. “And that’s okay because I know that as long as I work hard, I’ll become one of the best.”

During the interview, Saweetie also talked about accepting her color skin. “Last year was the year that I finally became comfortable in my own skin. I kind of figured out what my purpose was,” she told the magazine. “I think it’s important to show little Black and Brown girls that they can be successful in whatever they want to do. If I can do it, you can do it too.”