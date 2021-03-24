Sacramento Rapper Hotboy Ju Reportedly Killed in Broad Daylight Shooting Incident





It has been reported that the Sacramento rapper, whose works include ‘Free BubG’, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in North Highlands, CA on Sunday afternoon, March 21.

AceShowbiz –

The hip-hop community reportedly has lost one of its young promising artist in gun violence. It has been reported that Sacramento rapper Hotboy Ju was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in North Highlands, CA on Sunday afternoon, March 21.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the victim passed away after being shot inside a car multiple times. In a press conference, Sgt. Rod Grassman shared that the rapper was the passenger in the vehincle. “There was another vehicle that drove in close proximity to it and fired off several rounds,” he revealed.

Hotboy was discovered with several gunshot wounds when Highway Patrol officers arrived on the accident scene at 3 P.M. local time. Resuscitation efforts were attempted on the scene before the victim was rushed to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

As of now, the shooters have yet to be identified. While no arrests have been made, investigators are allegedly treating the incident as a homicide.

Hotboy had posted some of his works on YouTube. Among them was “H** B***h,” “Rocking” and “Free BubG”. Most recently, he posted a music video of his track “Swerve In It” which was released last May.

This arrived after CyHi The Prynce revealed that he was almost shot to death in February while driving in Atlanta. The G.O.O.D Music affiliate wasn’t sure whether it was a case of mistaken identity, attempted robbery or it was someone who avenged him over what he did as a kid.

“I was born and raised in Atlanta, GA, and I have tremendous love for my city … but it’s chaotic out here,” he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “I’m trying my best to keep a level head, but when you don’t know who is after you its hard to wrap your mind around it and not be paranoid. By the grace of god and my lord and savior jesus christ I am still here. I just want to let the people know who were trying to kill me that i am not a bad person. I don’t want revenge, I just want understanding and closure.”

“Everyone that’s in Atlanta right now, please protect yourself, stay out the way and be careful, because it could all be over in a split second,” he added. “I understand there’s a lot of beef going on in my city between different crews, that is fueled by the music…but it is time that we all have a sit down and have a peace meeting.”