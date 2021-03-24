Russia’s money laundering watchdog monitoring crypto to ruble transactions By Cointelegraph

Russia’s Federal Financial Monitoring Service, or Rosfinmonitoring — the country’s Anti-Money Laundering body — is policing crypto to fiat transactions.

The federal executive body responsible for AML oversight made this known while addressing the members of parliament on Tuesday, according to a report by Russian news agency Regnum.