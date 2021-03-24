Robinhood Files Confidential Paperwork With SEC for an IPO By CoinQuora

Robinhood Files Confidential Paperwork With SEC for an IPO
- Robinhood has filed confidential paperwork with the SEC for an initial public offering.
- The company added 3 million users through a Reddit-fueled trading frenzy in January.
Robinhood has filed confidential paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an initial public offering (IPO). The company affirmed their decision via a blog post.
The company got off to a wild start to the year. During the Gamestop stock incident, it gained a large number of users onto its stock trading app. Robinhood added 3 million users through a Reddit-fueled trading frenzy in January, JMP Securities estimated.
That boom put Robinhood in hot water a…
