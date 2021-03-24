Robinhood Files Confidential Paperwork With SEC for an IPO By CoinQuora



Robinhood Files Confidential Paperwork With SEC for an IPO



Robinhood has filed confidential paperwork with the SEC for an initial public offering.

The company added 3 million users through a Reddit-fueled trading frenzy in January.

Robinhood has filed confidential paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an initial public offering (IPO). The company affirmed their decision via a blog post.

The company got off to a wild start to the year. During the Gamestop stock incident, it gained a large number of users onto its stock trading app. Robinhood added 3 million users through a Reddit-fueled trading frenzy in January, JMP Securities estimated.

That boom put Robinhood in hot water a…

