Report: Sean McVay frequently yelled at Jared Goff

Sean McVay and Jared Goff weren’t on good terms when the quarterback was traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Detroit Lions this offseason, that much has been made clear. However, their relationship might have been worse than initially believed.

According to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN, Goff’s relationship with McVay began to worsen in 2019 when the Rams missed the playoffs and the QB showed signs of regression from 2018.

A majority of the time, McVay backed Goff publicly, but something different was going on behind the scenes. McVay frequently yelled at Goff on the sideline and called him out in front of players and coaches after a loss to the San Francisco 49ers last season.

“Sean lost touch with how much he was breaking Jared down, but there’s got to be the build back up,” a league source told Thiry. “[McVay] was either unaware or disinterested in protecting Jared’s confidence.”

McVay’s frustration with Goff was warranted. He frequently turned the ball over in 2019 and 2020 and struggled to recognize coverages. McVay has been lauded as a great play-caller, but he reportedly felt like he had to call every play perfectly for Goff to succeed.

“McVay told people around him he felt as though he had to call every play perfectly for Goff,” Thiry writes. “And Goff felt increasingly micromanaged as McVay continuously ramped up the complexity of his offense in an attempt to outscheme the defense, a league source said.”

McVay’s issues with Goff obviously had been brewing for a while, but now he won’t have to worry about that with Matthew Stafford under center. The former Lions quarterback is considered one of the NFL’s better quarterbacks and the Rams are excited to see what he can do.

Earlier this week, Stafford said he was impressed by Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, saying, “They just do an outstanding job of getting open.” If the trio works well together, the Rams could be headed back to the playoffs with the potential of going deeper than they did in 2020.