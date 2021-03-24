Report: James White expected to re-sign with Patriots

White has spent seven seasons in New England, helping the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles. In 92 games, the 29-year-old has 369 receptions for 3,184 yards and 25 touchdowns. He has also ran for 1,240 yards and 10 scores.

The Wisconsin product reportedly drew interest from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but a reunion with Tom Brady just wasn’t in the cards.

New England now boasts a backfield of White, Sony Michel, Damien Harris, Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor. The Patriots are also reportedly looking to add another running back and have expressed interest in Leonard Fournette, among others.