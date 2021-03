Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will only be catching TD passes this fall for the NFL team that drafted him.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Hilton will remain with the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year deal that could be worth up to $10 million with $8 million guaranteed. The 31-year-old tested free agency for one week but ultimately agreed to play a 10th consecutive season for the club that selected him in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Hilton confirmed his return via Twitter: