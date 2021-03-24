Prince’s Paisley Park to Allow Free Visit to Fans on Fifth Anniversary of His Death

WENN/PNP

‘We acknowledge the incredible force and inspiration Prince is in people’s lives and open up our doors for them to pay their respects,’ says Paisley Park Executive Director Alan Seiffert.

AceShowbiz –

Prince fans have been invited to mark the fifth anniversary of the music icon’s death with a free visit to his Paisley Park compound.

The “Purple Rain” hitmaker passed away at his Chanhassen, Minnesota estate on April 21, 2016, and on the upcoming anniversary, officials are throwing open the doors to the superstar’s former home-turned-museum for devotees to pay their respects in the atrium.

A statement reads, “On the fifth anniversary of the passing of the incomparable Prince, Paisley Park, his home and creative sanctuary, is opening its doors for fans to pay tribute and celebrate his life.”

It adds, “Guests are also welcome to leave flowers, mementos, and other memorial items in front of the Love Symbol statue outside the Paisley Park main entrance.”

Paisley Park Executive Director Alan Seiffert has also issued a statement. “We celebrate his life and legacy every day at Paisley Park, a place that Prince wanted to share with the world,” he says.

“So, on this day especially, we acknowledge the incredible force and inspiration Prince is in people’s lives and open up our doors for them to pay their respects.”

Advance reservations are required to attend the special event, while an online memorial will also be available to fans unable to be there in person via Paisley Park official site.

Prince died from an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl. He was remembered by family and friends in a private memorial service taking place at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in May the same year. By August, it was announced that his famous Paisley Park home will be turned into a museum and opened for public tours starting in October.