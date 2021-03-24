Pospisil throws tantrum at Miami Open By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1
2/2

© Reuters. Tennis: Miami Open

2/2

(Reuters) – Canadian Vasek Pospisil threw a profanity-laced tantrum aimed at the ATP Tour’s chairman during his first-round loss to American Mackenzie McDonald at the Miami Open on Wednesday.

The meltdown, which included angrily hitting a ball out of the court and shouting at the chair umpire, began when the world number 67 smashed his racket on the court late in the first set of his 6-3 4-6 6-3 defeat.

A verbal abuse penalty on set point cost him the first set and the longtime ATP critic decided to target chairman Andrea Gaudenzi.

“For an hour-and-a-half yesterday, chair of the ATP ******* screaming at me in a player meeting for trying to unite the players,” he said to chair umpire Arnaud Gabas.

“For an hour and a half. The leader of the ATP. Get him out here. ******* *******. Why am I supporting this?”

Pospisil and world number one Novak Djokovic last year launched the Professional Tennis Players’ Association (PTPA), which they said is designed to better protect the interests of players.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR