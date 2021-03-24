Pospisil throws tantrum at Miami Open By Reuters

(Reuters) – Canadian Vasek Pospisil threw a profanity-laced tantrum aimed at the ATP Tour’s chairman during his first-round loss to American Mackenzie McDonald at the Miami Open on Wednesday.

The meltdown, which included angrily hitting a ball out of the court and shouting at the chair umpire, began when the world number 67 smashed his racket on the court late in the first set of his 6-3 4-6 6-3 defeat.

A verbal abuse penalty on set point cost him the first set and the longtime ATP critic decided to target chairman Andrea Gaudenzi.

“For an hour-and-a-half yesterday, chair of the ATP ******* screaming at me in a player meeting for trying to unite the players,” he said to chair umpire Arnaud Gabas.

“For an hour and a half. The leader of the ATP. Get him out here. ******* *******. Why am I supporting this?”

Pospisil and world number one Novak Djokovic last year launched the Professional Tennis Players’ Association (PTPA), which they said is designed to better protect the interests of players.