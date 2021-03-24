Police launch investigation into ‘domestic’ Rockhampton incident

Police have launched an investigation into the death of a man found with a stab wound in Rockhampton.
Emergency services were initially called to the Cypress Avenue, Norman Gardens address just after midday yesterday following reports of an assault.
A 51-year-old man was found at the scene having sustained a single stab wound to his chest.
He was taken to Rockhampton Hospital, where he later died.
A 48-year-old woman, also from Norman Gardens, is assisting police with their investigations and a crime scene was declared at the address.
Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow said the death was being treated as a “domestic incident” and suspicious.
“We’ll continue to speak to further people … as well as the 48-year-old woman, but we’re still conducting our investigations.” Inspector Shadlow said.
Detectives are encouraging anyone with information to come forward and speak with police.