Photo could be key to solving disappearance

An old photo of a couple resembling two Victorian teenagers who vanished more than half a century ago has been released by police.

Ms Braddy, 16, and Mr Whyte, 17, disappeared after leaving a YMCA dance on Mundy Street in California Gully.

A photo of a couple resembling the missing teenagers has been released by police. (Victoria Police)

Despite an extensive investigation by police over a number of decades, the teenagers have never been found.

A member of the public came forward with a photo of a man and a woman in 2019 after seeing media reports of the missing pair, believing the photo could assist with the investigation.

Investigators have been told the photo was taken at a boarding house in Aberdeen Street, Geelong in 1968, and depicts two young people who fit the description of the missing pair.

The teenagers disappeared after a dance in 1968 and have not been seen since. (Victoria Police)

Writing on the back of the photo says: “Neil and Kaye. Kaye is asleep on her feet, Neil is supporting her with his elbow.”

It is believed the pair told the photographer at the time they were from Swan Hill.

“Since being handed in to police, the photograph has undergone specialist forensic analysis by both Victoria Police and the Australian Federal Police to help determine whether the pair in the photograph are, in fact, Allan and Maureen,” Senior Constable Alistair Parsons said.

“Unfortunately, due to the age and quality of the photograph, comparisons with existing photographs of the Bendigo teens were inconclusive.”

Detectives have appealed for anyone who was at the Geelong boarding house at the time to come forward if they may be able to provide information about Neil and Kaye.