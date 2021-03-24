Peloton Sinks as Cramer Moves On, Competitors Ramp Up By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1


By Christiana Sciaudone

Investing.com — Peloton (NASDAQ:) is down almost 8% on Wednesday as Jim Cramer moves on and competition ramps up.

The host of CNBC’s Mad Money program said Tuesday that he’s “moving on” from the stock after a big run. Meanwhile, Motosumo, a Danish company, raised $6 million in a bid to double its network of spin class instructors around the world, expand its tech team and increase spending on marketing, according to TechCrunch.

Peloton has tumbled about 30% in 2021, after soaring around 370% last year as the pandemic drove demand to skyrocket. The company has struggled to supply the market, presenting an opportunity for competitors to tap the desire for at-home workouts amid closed gyms and, in some cases, even outdoor spaces.

Motosumo may have a leg up on Peloton, as it works with an existing smartphone or tablet attached to any stationary bike. The company had been focused on selling software to instructors and gyms, and is now looking toward targeting consumers, TechCrunch reported.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR