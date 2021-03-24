Paloma Faith Fights Back Tears as She Opens Up About Struggle With Thursh

WENN/FayesVision

Having a hard time to breastfeed her second child four weeks after giving birth, the ‘Only Love Can Hurt Like This’ singer emotionally pleads for ‘the miracle cure.’

AceShowbiz –

Paloma Faith struggled not to cry on Tuesday, March 23 as she and her newborn both struggled with thrush.

The “Only Love Can Hurt Like This” hitmaker admitted that “all she wanted to do” was break down in tears as she opened up to her social media followers, four weeks after the arrival of her second child.

“Bubs is doing well and started to open her eyes and really look now, which is wonderful,” she wrote on Instagram. “Reflux still in full force and trying to learn some upright feeding positions now that she is bigger. Don’t want to try the prescription meds, all the media about them is too scary.”

“Had a day yesterday where all I wanted to do was cry. I’m starting to get twitchy about being able to exercise but have to wait for the 6 week sign off. …. TWO TO GO! Finding it hard to be good with my eating and breastfeeding at the same time as it just makes you hungry! (sic)”

The singer and actress also pleaded with her fans to share their “miracle cure” for thrush after both she and her baby both struggled with the yeast infection.

<br />

“It’s been a month! Obviously nothing is straight forward,” she continued “We both have thrush (my nipples, her mouth), have been on Daktarin gel for her and Daktacort for me, plus Fluconodzole 50mg tablet (daily for a week now) and probiotics – and it feels like it’s just getting worse! WHERE IS THE MIRACLE CURE PLEASE?! I’m not very patient so all this ‘try this try that’ with newborns is very challenging for me. I like instant solutions!”

<br />

A few hours later, Paloma followed it up with a video in which she had a discussion about breastfeeding. “Tongue tie chat. Sometimes what is thought to be breast aversion/fussiness/reflux/thrush can be a tongue tie but also sometimes it’s a combo of things. I spoke to @gentle_births_and_beyond about some of the tongue tie related stuff she knows because I’m still trying to uncover why my baby hates my boobs after 10 mins max! Hahahaah,” so the caption read.