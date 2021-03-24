Ovechkin returns to practice | Yardbarker

Washington Capitals captain and superstar Alex Ovechkin is on track to be available for Thursday’s clash with the New Jersey Devils.

Ovechkin previously missed a pair of skating sessions and Tuesday’s practice with a lower-body injury he picked up in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers. However, the 35-year-old future Hall of Famer returned to the ice for Wednesday’s practice.

“I’m hoping so,” coach Peter Laviolette said about Ovechkin potentially playing against New Jersey, per the NHL’s official website. “The fact that he was out there, that’s always a positive. So I can’t say definitely one way or the other, but it was great to have him out there today.”

When speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Laviolette called Ovechkin’s absence “more just maintenance than anything.”

Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 14 goals and is third on the team with 25 points across 27 games. He missed four contests in January while in the league’s COVID-19 protocols rather than because of an injury setback.

Washington heads into Wednesday evening second in the NHL East standings with 44 points in 31 games, two behind the New York Islanders and four ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins. The top four teams from each division will earn postseason berths.