Oil steadies, recovery stunded by European lockdowns, US stockbuild

Article content

TOKYO — Oil prices steadiedr on Wednesday, following the previous day’s slump, but the recovery was stunted by fears of a slow recovery in demand due to new pandemic lockdowns in Europe and a build in U.S. crude stocks.

Brent crude futures rose 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $60.87 a barrel by 0454 GMT, after tumbling 5.9% and hitting a low of $60.50 the previous day.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $57.84 a barrel, having lost 6.2% and touched a low of $57.32 on Tuesday.

Both benchmarks touched their lowest levels since early February on Tuesday and have now fallen nearly 15% from their recent highs earlier this month.

The front-month spread for both Brent and WTI slipped into contango, where front-month contracts are lower than the later months, a sign that demand for prompt crude is declining.

“Investors adjusted positions from Tuesday’s sharp selloff,” said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co.

“But the market sentiment remained bearish due to growing concerns about demand recovery in the wake of new pandemic curbs in Europe,” he said.

Germany, Europe’s biggest oil consumer, extended its lockdown to April 18, and Chancellor Angela Merkel urged citizens to stay at home for five days over the Easter holiday.