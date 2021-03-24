Oil Prices up 5% as Volatility Debuts in Oversold Market By Investing.com



By Barani Krishnan and Liz Moyer

Investing.com — The much-anticipated volatility in oil is finally here.

Crude prices rose 5% on Wednesday, recouping most of the 6% slump from the previous session. The rebound was largely technical, though it was also helped by a benign weekly dataset on U.S. oil supply-demand and reports of a temporary vessel blockage in the Suez Canal waterway, where much of the world’s oil passes through.

“The Suez Canal story, through brief, provided the fundamental base for what was essentially a technical rebound from oversold conditions we reached in over a four-session window that wiped out a net 11%,” said John Kilduff, founding partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital.

“But the path of least resistance still seems lower as too much optimism had been priced in on economic reopenings and we’ll just have to see how that washes with the new Covid wave in Europe and mitigation efforts on the bloc.”

By 12:20 PM ET (16:20 GMT), WTI’s front-month was up $3.06, or 5.3%, at $60.82. It hit a six-week low of $57.34 on Tuesday.

London-traded , the global benchmark for crude, rose $3.13, or 5.2%, to $63.92. Brent struck a six-week low of $60.51 in the previous session.

The plunge in oil in recent days came after a near-interrupted four-month long rally driven by OPEC+ production cuts, the promise of economic reopenings from Covid-19 closures and a blockbuster U.S. pandemic relief that was underway. During that run-up, WTI had risen from a little under $36 per barrel on Oct. 30 to reach just under $68 by March 8. Brent went from under $38 to just above $71 in that same stretch.

The rally hit a bump after both crude benchmarks fell 7% on Thursday and another 6% on Tuesday on worries about Europe’s growing pandemic curbs and excruciatingly slow rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.

Wednesday’s rebound came after the daily and hourly RSI, or Relative Strength Index, reached oversold areas when Brent hit $60.50.

Meanwhile supply-demand data for the week ended March 19, released by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday, was received positively by the market.

jumped 1.912 million barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 272,000 barrels.

stockpiles, which include diesel and , jumped 3.806 million barrels in the week against expectations for a draw of 122,000 barrels, the EIA data showed.

were 956,000 barrels. The weekly was 5.5%, according to the EIA report.

rose 203,000 barrels last week the EIA said, compared with expectations for a 1.186 million-barrel build.