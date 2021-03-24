Odds to win the 2021 World Series

Kim Klement / USA Today Sports Images

The Jays have the tall task of competing and the AL East and without a real home for a while, but they could be up to the task after an offseason that saw the big signings of George Springer, Marcus Semien, and Kirby Yates. That adds to a roster that already had star power, with youngsters Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio, and Teoscar Hernandez, along with ace Hyun-Jin Ryu. The biggest question mark is the depth of the starting rotation, especially in a division with small ballparks and loaded lineups.