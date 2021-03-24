NSW Nationals MP Michael Johnsen identifies himself as politician accused of raping sex worker

Nationals MP Michael Johnsen has identified himself as the NSW politician accused of sexually assaulting a sex worker, saying he is “an innocent party” after details were revealed today in Parliament.

Mr Johnsen released a statement tonight saying “I am devastated by these allegations”.

NSW Nationals MP Michael Johnsen. (Supplied)

“I have voluntarily spoken with NSW Police and I have and will continue to fully cooperate with their enquiries,” he said.

“I am confident any investigation will conclude that I am an innocent party.”

NSW Police earlier confirmed they are investigating allegations revealed in Parliament that a male MP in the Berejiklian government sexually assaulted a sex worker in September 2019.

Police said the matter was reported to them and referred to the sex crimes squad in late September 2020 and “has been under investigation since”.

The allegations were first made public by Labor MP Trish Doyle, who told the NSW parliament today that the sex worker had contacted her 18 months ago.

The Blue Mountains MP said the woman was contacted by the male via the adult classified website Locanto, where the pair organised a transaction of $200 for “oral sex only”.

“She tells me she made herself clear that she was not willing to have penetrative sex with him, however towards the end the man moved around behind her and assaulted her in a way she had not consented to,” Ms Doyle said in parliament today.

Trish Doyle, Labor MLA for the Blue Mountains in NSW. (Supplied)

“In her emails to me she said that once the assault began she just wanted it to finish.

“It was an assault, and it was against her explicit instructions, she did not consent, it was rape.”

Ms Doyle did not name the male MP whom the allegations are made against.

Mr Johnsen said he would be taking leave immediately.

“Without admission, I have chosen to step aside from my Parliamentary Secretary role, and will not sit in the Nationals Party Room nor the Joint Party Room,” he said.

Labor MP Trish Doyle spoke about the allegations in NSW Parliament today. (Supplied)

“I will be taking leave effective immediately for a short duration.