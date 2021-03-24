‘No loss’ lottery protocol PoolTogether among most utilized protocols in DeFi: Messari By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

‘No loss’ lottery protocol PoolTogether among most utilized protocols in DeFi: Messari

Data published by crypto analytics provider Messari indicates that PoolTogether’s V3 no-risk lottery platform has amassed more than 6,000 users since launching in October.

Messari asserts that PoolTogether’s user base ranks it “one of the most utilized protocols” in DeFi excluding decentralized exchanges.

PoolTogether V3 cumulative prize payouts: Messari