No. 3 Bulldogs fall to No. 6 Ducks in the second round

SAN ANTONIO – Despite a spirited fourth quarter rally, the third-seeded University of Georgia women’s basketball team fell to sixth-seeded Oregon, 57-50, in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Wednesday afternoon at the Alamodome.

Redshirt senior Jenna Staiti led Georgia (21-7, 10-5 SEC) in scoring with 18 points on 8-for-16 shooting, nearly posting a double-double with nine rebounds. Redshirt junior guard Mikayla Coombs and senior guard Que Morrison each pitched in with eight points, while senior guard Maya Caldwell hauled in six boards. Overall, the Lady Bulldogs shot 35 percent from the field for the contest.

Both teams were strong offensively in the early going, with Georgia using a 6-0 run to take a 10-7 lead into the first media timeout. Following the break, the defenses clamped down, with the only remaining score of the period coming from a Staiti layup with two seconds left.

Oregon’s scoring drought extended to six minutes as the Lady Bulldogs increased their margin to six. Eventually, the Ducks (15-8, 10-7 Pac-12) regained their offensive touch and quickly used three straight 3-pointers to tie the game at 19. The Ducks then took a 24-21 lead with three minutes before halftime, but Georgia kept the margin tight, finishing with Coombs banking in an off-balance shot at the buzzer to tie the game at 27.

The Ducks regained the lead early in the third quarter, using their inside game and a four-minute stretch without a Georgia field goal to go up six halfway through the period. Aside from a Staiti layup, the Lady Bulldogs’ offense continued to struggle as Oregon exited the third with a 40-33 lead.

Powered by Staiti, Georgia charged back in the fourth quarter, running off a 12-4 run to retake the lead with just over four minutes to play. However, Oregon was able to wrestle back control with their inside attack, as sophomore forward Nyara Sabally dropped three-consecutive layups to put the Ducks ahead by six. Morrison led one last rally with a steal and two made free throws, but Oregon was able to seal the game at the foul line.