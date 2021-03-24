NHL investigating ref over actions during Predators game

The NHL is investigating a referee who said he “wanted to get” a penalty against the Nashville Predators in their win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night, according to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski.
With about 15 minutes remaining in the second period, Nashville’s Viktor Arvidsson was called for tripping Detroit’s Jon Merrill. With 12:42 left in the period, the Nashville broadcast caught an on-ice official saying, “It wasn’t much, but I wanted to get a f—–g penalty against Nashville early.”
The referees officiating the game were Kelly Sutherland and Tim Peel, who have been calling games in the NHL for the last 20 years.
Nashville won the contest 2-0 on goals from Mikael Granlund and Mathieu Olivier. After the game, Predators head coach John Hynes didn’t have much to say about the comments made by one of the officials.
“I think the situation is what it is. I think from our perspective, it probably doesn’t matter how I feel about it, in general; but the referees are employees of the league, and rather than me comment, I think it’s an issue that the league will have to take care of.”