NHL investigating ref over actions during Predators game

The referees officiating the game were Kelly Sutherland and Tim Peel, who have been calling games in the NHL for the last 20 years.

Nashville won the contest 2-0 on goals from Mikael Granlund and Mathieu Olivier. After the game, Predators head coach John Hynes didn’t have much to say about the comments made by one of the officials.

“I think the situation is what it is. I think from our perspective, it probably doesn’t matter how I feel about it, in general; but the referees are employees of the league, and rather than me comment, I think it’s an issue that the league will have to take care of.”