NFT searches at ICO-mania levels, a robot and Snoop Dog drop NFTs, plus more By Cointelegraph

The Initial Coin Offering mania in 2017 was partly the cause, and partly the result, of the 2017 bull run that culminated in peaking just shy of $20,000.

Interest in non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, has surged to almost the level of searches for the term ‘ICO’ during the 2017 bull market mania, according to data from Google (NASDAQ:) Trends. With eight days left in March, the current spike in interest could even surpass interest in ICOs back then, which would be an impressive feat indeed.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.