NBA Youngboy’s Mom Calls Out Wendy Williams for Addressing His Arrest

Just hours after Sherhonda Gauldena breaks her silence on the ‘Self Control’ spitter’s legal trouble, an alleged video of his arrest circulates on social media.

The mother of NBA Youngboy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again is not here for Wendy Williams‘ comments. Upon learning that “The Wendy Williams Show” host publicly weighed in on her son’s arrest, Sherhonda Gauldena was quick to call her out on social media.

Making use of Instagram on Tuesday, March 23, Sherhonda first sent out a note that read, “Stop worrying about somebody down fall and pray for your own come up.” In a separate post, she argued, “F**k Wendy Williams around here letting a half dead 90 year old white man suck her d**k worried about my child stop tagging me in bulls**t.”

Sherhonda’s posts came after Wendy insisted that Youngboy “has got to go to jail” for being involved in a pursuit. “How do you do a hot pursuit? There are innocent people out here. You could have hurt innocent people in your hot pursuit and running through people’s backyards. Nobody wants that, bringing down the property values,” she stated in the Tuesday episode of her talk show.

“And how is it that you do what you do with seven kids and only 21-years-old,” the TV personality said of YoungBoy, before bringing up his baby mama. “And I wonder what Yaya Mayweather’s father [Floyd Mayweather, Jr.] is saying about this.”

The “Self Control” rapper, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was taken into custody by the FBI and the LAPD on Monday, March 22. TMZ reported that he tried to escape, leading the cops to bring in a K-9 to help locate him.

In an alleged video of YoungBoy’s arrest that circulates on Instagram, police officers could be seen ensuring that nobody entered the marked-off area as a helicopter flew overhead. At some point in the footage, it could be heard a police officer warned him to get out from hiding with his hands raised. If he did not follow the order, they would send a police dog to find him.