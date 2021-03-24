Naomie Harris to Star Opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor in ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ Series

WENN/Avalon/Adriana M. Barraza

Naomie Harris will star opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor in the upcoming series revamp of David Bowie‘s film “The Man Who Fell to Earth“.

Based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name, the project will center upon an alien who arrives on earth. Ejiofor will tackle Bowie’s alien role and “Moonlight” star Harris will play Justin Falls, a scientist and engineer leading the race to save two planets.

Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet are writing and executive producing the series. Kurtzman will also direct multiple episodes, according to Deadline. It is set to premiere on Showtime in 2022 as filming is expected to be kicked started in London in the spring.

“To be working with an actor of Naomie’s caliber is an absolute dream,” said Kurtzman and Lumet in a statement. “Her strength, her complexity and her bold artistic choices are an inspiration. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have her on board.”

Actor Jimmi Simpson has also been added to the cast. The “Westworld” actor will tackle the role of CIA agent Spencer Clay, whose alien obsession drives him to the edge of madness.

“The Man Who Fell to Earth” was made into a movie in 1976 with Bowie in the lead role. The Nicolas Roeg-directed film also saw Candy Clark, Buck Henry and Rip Torn in the cast ensemble.

Harris, in the meantime, was known for her supporting role in “Moonlight” for which she got an Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations. She has since reunited with co-star Mahershala Ali for another movie project titled “Swan Song“, and will make her third appearance as Eve Moneypenny in “No Time to Die“.