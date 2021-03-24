Myanmar coup: Australia considering further sanctions

Australia is weighing up further sanctions against Myanmar , in response to escalating violence after last month’s military coup.

About 275 citizens have reportedly been killed, as the military junta seek to crackdown on resistance to the takeover.

The US, UK and EU released a joint statement last week, condemning the “brutal violence against unarmed civilians”, but the Australian embassy in Myanmar chose not to be included.

Hundreds of civilians have reportedly been killed protesting the military coup in Myanmar. (AP)

Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade secretary Frances Adamson has told a Senate hearing the Foreign Minister should have been consulted about the statement.

“That was a failing on our part, and we take responsibility for it,” Ms Adamson said.

Earlier this month, Australia suspended military cooperation with Myanmar and redirected aid commitments to non-government organisations.

Australia is considering further sanctions against the country. (AP)

Senator Marise Payne says she is “continuing to take advice” on whether further sanctions will be necessary.

