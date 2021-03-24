Musk says Tesla vehicles can now be bought using bitcoin By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk speaks onstage during a delivery event for Tesla China-made Model 3 cars at its factory in Shanghai
(Reuters) -Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk said on Wednesday that a Tesla (NASDAQ:) vehicle can now be bought using bitcoin and the option will be available outside the United States later this year.
“You can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin,” he tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1374617643446063105 on Wednesday. ” paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency.”
Last month, Tesla revealed it had purchased $1.5 billion of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars, sending the price of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency soaring.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.