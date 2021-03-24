Missing man’s ute found in raging flood waters

A missing man’s ute has been found overturned in a flooded creek in the Gold Coast Hinterland.

Swift water rescue crews and divers are currently attempting to recover the ute from Canungra Creek in Lamington National Park.

Police confirmed this afternoon the ute belongs to David Hornman, 38, who has not been seen or heard from since Monday.

Emergency services were alerted to the submerged ute just after midday on Wednesday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and police are now assessing multiple options to remove the vehicle.

Inquiries into Mr Hornman’s locations are still ongoing.

