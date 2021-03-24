Miley Cyrus Writes Letter To Hannah Montana



Disney Channel



“The first verse sings, ‘Everything is about to change. A chapter ending but the stories only just begun. A page is turning for everyone.'” Miley writes. “And closes on a soaring chorus belting, ‘We might be apart but I hope you always know you’ll be with me wherever I go.’ Hannah, I hope you hear me and believe those words are true. You have all my love and upmost [sic] gratitude. Breathing life into you for those 6 years was an honor.”