Mike Tyson Brags About Evander Holyfield Match: The Fight Is On

During an Instagram Live session, the former heavyweight champion insists that his rematch with his fellow boxing legend has finally been set and will take place at the end of May.

Mike Tyson has confirmed his planned fight night with fellow 50-something boxing legend Evander Holyfield is a go. Iron Mike, who infamously bit off a piece of Holyfield’s ear when they met in the ring in 1997, insists the rematch will take place at the end of May, although his opponent’s camp insists negotiations were knocked out on Monday, March 22.

“I just want everybody to know the fight is on with me and Holyfield,” Tyson said during an Instagram Live session with Haute Living on Tuesday. “Holyfield’s a humble man, I know that, and he’s a man of God but I’m God’s man. Listen, I’m going to be successful May 29th.”

During the live chat, Tyson also stated that promoters aren’t necessary for the upcoming match. “We don’t need promoters. Promoters – what’s a promoter? [An] overrated cheerleader?” he asked. “They tell the fighter how great he is: ‘Yeah, you’re the best. You’ll beat everybody.’ What do you need [them for]?”

The previous day, Evander’s manager issued a statement in which he revealed talks between the two fighters had “fallen apart”. Kris Lawrence said, “We were negotiating in good faith all along and it appears we just ended up wasting our time.”

If the fight does take place, it will happen at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Tyson came out of retirement and returned to the ring in 2020 for an exhibition fight with Roy Jones Jr. that bout ended in a tie, while Holyfield’s last professional fight was in 2011, when he beat Brian Nielsen.