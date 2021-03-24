Meet the Family, Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares Take ‘Big Step’

Instagram

‘The Greatest Showman’ actor is said to be ‘really stoked’ that his brother Dylan finally gets to meet his girlfriend Vanessa, noting that things are going ‘great.’

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares might be getting more and more serious about their relationship. Despite being hit with breakup rumors months prior, the “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” star was reported to have introduced his girlfriend to one of his family member.

An source close to the 33-year-old exclusively told Hollywood Life that the actor brought the model to meet his brother Dylan Efron, who was in Australia to shoot a second season of Netflix’s “Down to Earth“. The so-called insider claimed, “It was the first time she’s met any of his family, so it was a big step.”

The inside source went on telling the outlet how the meeting between the former “High School Musical” star’s girlfriend and brother went. “It’s going great. They hit it off right away. He’s crazy about Vanessa so he’s really stoked that his brother finally got to meet her,” the insider dished.

Adding fuel to claims that Zac and Vanessa are ready to take their relationship further was another insider. “Zac has talked about Vanessa to Dylan and his family for months. Plus, they’ve FaceTimed plenty, but to be able to finally have them meet is a huge moment,” the source stated.

“He’s so excited to all hang out and spend time together,” the inside source further added. “It’s the next big step in his relationship with Vanessa and he’s so happy because he knows they’re going to get along great.”

Zac was reported to have met Vanessa at a cafe in Byron Bay, in July 2020. The brunette beauty, who has done modeling work, was said to be working as a waitress before meeting the actor. In September, they were spotted on a brunch date at a beachside cafe in Lennox Head following a ski trip in Thredbo, New South Wales.

By November, Zac and Vanessa were reported to have called it quits. “Zac’s work and the enforced distance has really taken its toll,” an insider told The Sun. “Friends hope they can reunite, but it seems their relationship was more like a holiday romance than they cared to admit.” Days later, they shut down the split report by hitting the beach together in between takes on his latest movie “Gold“.