McCullers signs five-year, $85M extension with Astros

With their pitching staff in flux, the Houston Astros have locked down a player they hope will be one of their anchors for years to come.
As first reported by Mark Berman of FOX 26 Houston , starting pitcher Lance McCullers has agreed to a five-year contract extension. ESPN’s Jeff Passan added that the deal will be worth $85 million.
That’s a nice payday for McCullers, who re-established himself as a quality starter in 2020 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. The 27-year-old went 3-3 with a 3.93 ERA in 11 starts, striking out 56 batters in 55 innings. Houston expects even better numbers over the course of this contract. He’s also become something of a team leader in the last year.
McCullers would have been a free agent at the end of the 2021 season. The contract kicks in, so he’ll be with Houston through 2026.