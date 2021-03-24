Matthew Daddario And Katherine McNamara Best Friend Test

The new movie stars Kat, Matthew, and Victoria Justice and tells the story of Brooke, an NYC gallery owner, and her husband Owen. Their marriage is tested by temptation when Brooke flies to Paris with a handsome new artist, while Owen is left alone with his not-so-secret admirer.



Vertical Entertainment / Everett Collection

Victoria stars as Brooke, while Matthew plays Owen, and Kat stars as Amy, Owen’s admirer.