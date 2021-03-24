Matthew Daddario And Katherine McNamara Best Friend Test

If you were a fan of Shadowhunters, chances are there is still a part of you that not only misses the show, but also seeing the cast hanging out 24/7.
The new movie stars Kat, Matthew, and Victoria Justice and tells the story of Brooke, an NYC gallery owner, and her husband Owen. Their marriage is tested by temptation when Brooke flies to Paris with a handsome new artist, while Owen is left alone with his not-so-secret admirer.
So, to celebrate Trust, we had Katherine McNamara and Matthew Daddario take our BFF test to find out how well they ~really~ know each other.
And let’s just say they’re not only great together on screen, but off screen they are super close, and I love it.
Without skipping a beat, Kat knew the names of Matthew’s parents and sisters, much to his surprise.
Meanwhile, Matthew perfectly recalled when they first met before Shadowhunters filming began.
While they were hilariously a little fuzzy on some stuff, I am absolutely obsessed with how close they are behind the scenes.
Be sure to check out Kat and Matthew in Trust, which is in select theaters and on demand now.
