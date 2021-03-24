Man Arrested After Suspicious Package Is Found at Queen Elizabeth II’s Edinburgh Home

WENN

According to report, a bomb disposal team is quickly called to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, leading to a 35-year-old male suspect being taken into custody regarding the incident.

AceShowbiz –

A man has been arrested after a suspicious-looking package was found at Queen Elizabeth II’s official residence in Edinburgh, Scotland.

A bomb disposal team was called to the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Tuesday night, March 23, when a male suspect was taken into custody regarding the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman told The Sun newspaper: “We were called to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Abbey Strand, Edinburgh, around 8.50pm on Tuesday, March 23, following a report of a suspicious item.”

“Following examination by explosive ordnance disposal, it was made safe.”

“A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. There was no threat to the public and enquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances.”

The Queen uses Holyroodhouse for official and state entertaining, and she is typically there at the beginning of each summer.

However, when the monarch or other members of the royal family aren’t present, the property is opened up to the public.

The Queen is currently residing at Windsor Castle, outside of London, where her husband Prince Philip recently returned following a month-long stay in hospital.

In other news, the Queen sent a bunch of spring flowers to St Bartholomew’s hospital in London on the day which also happened to be the U.K.’s ‘day of reflection’ on the one year anniversary of coronavirus lockdown. “As we look forward to a brighter future together, today we pause to reflect on the grief and loss that continues to be felt by so many people and families, and pay tribute to the immeasurable service of those who have supported us all over the last year,” the Queen said as quoted by ITV’s Royal Editor Chris Ship on Twitter.