Lottery win puts job seeker on the path to early retirement

A Sydney man who was recently made redundant has won $4.8 million.

The Bondi dweller held the only division one winning entry in the Set for Life draw 2056 last night and will take home the division one prize of $4.8 million, paid in instalments of $20,000 a month for 20 years.

The man was running errands when he received a life-changing phone call confirming the win.

A recently-redundant Bondi man has contemplated an early retirement after he won last night’s Set for Life division one prize of $4.8 million. (Supplied)

“I am just driving right now,. Oh my god, I need to pull over,” he told the Lott.

“Are you serious? Oh my god.

“This is insane. It’s unbelievable! I could cry.”

The man said the timing of the win “couldn’t be better”.

“This is an absolute game-changer for me. Wow,” he said.

“This is beautiful. I am going to get a fancy bottle of champagne to celebrate.

A lottery winner said he would consider buying a new car, a boat and a few fishing trips. (Supplied)

“I can’t wait until I break the news to my wife.”

Although news of his windfall came as a surprise, the overjoyed man said he did have a few ideas of how he would enjoy the prize.

The winner said he would love to do some international travelling when the borders open up again.