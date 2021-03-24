Lonzo Ball reportedly seeking $20 million per year in free agency

Lonzo Ball continues to be one of the hottest names on the market ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. He’ll be a restricted free agent after the 2020-21 campaign and the New Orleans Pelicans guard seems keen on exploring his options in free agency. But how much money does he want?

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Ball is “hoping to make approximately $20 million annually on his next deal.” It’s a realistic number for the 23-year-old, who is in the midst of a career year.

Ball is averaging a career-high 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 38.5% from deep.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers are among several suitors for the California native. The Sixers could up their pursuit of Ball if they miss out on Toronto Raptors veteran Kyle Lowry.

The Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks have also been linked to Ball. However, there’s also a strong possibility he remains with the Pelicans.

Ball fits well with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, so it’s hard to see New Orleans parting ways with him unless they get something solid in return. But if the Pelicans fail to trade him, they will still retain matching rights to any free agent contract he signs during free agency.

LaVar Ball also wants his son out of New Orleans, so its possible he uses all his leverage to make it difficult for the Pelicans to retain him.