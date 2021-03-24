Lebanon’s Hezbollah parliamentary bloc urges cabinet formation By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1


BEIRUT (Reuters) – Hezbollah said on Wednesday a new cabinet was needed to pull Lebanon out of financial crisis, after a standoff over government formation between its president Michel Aoun and prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri worsened.

The crisis is posing the biggest threat to Lebanon’s stability since the 1975-1990 civil war, and a new cabinet could help initiate reforms to unlock foreign aid.

“Government formation is the only alternative to the chaos that threatens everyone,” Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc said in a statement, calling for transparency and cooperation between Lebanon’s leaders.

The row between Hariri and Aoun intensified after a meeting between the two to discuss a new cabinet ended in a public repudiation.

Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group is an ally of Aoun.

Its chief Hassan Nasrallah has said he would support a cabinet of specialists should Hariri and Aoun come to an agreement.

Monday’s failure to form a new cabinet had prompted calls to reactivate the government of Hassan Diab, which has served in a caretaker capacity since resigning in August in the aftermath of the Beirut port blast.

Diab said on Wednesday it was up to parliament whether to re-activate a resigned cabinet.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR