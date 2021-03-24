Kyle Lowry reportedly wants two-year extension if traded

Kyle Lowry is the best player available at the NBA trade deadline and he’s reportedly looking for an extension with any team that trades for him.

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Lowry wants “some indication” that any team trading for him would be willing to give him a two-year contract extension starting at around $25 million per year.

Lowry will become a free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season, but any team trading for him will acquire his Bird Rights, which allows teams to go over the salary cap to re-sign their own players.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat are reportedly frontrunners for the 2019 NBA champion. Pompey says that the Raptors would want either Tyrese Maxey or Matisse Thybulle in any trade with the Sixers.

According to SportsNet’s Michael Grange, the Heat are comfortable giving up Duncan Robinson to get Lowry, but aren’t willing to part ways with Tyler Herro. If Herro isn’t included in any deal, Miami could still offer Kendrick Nunn or Precious Achiuwa.

At 34-years-old, Lowry is still producing at a high level, averaging 17.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 39.1% from deep. Those numbers could even improve if traded to a top team such as the Sixers or Heat.