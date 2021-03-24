Kris Jenner Calls Home She Shared with Late Robert Kardashian ‘My Heart for the Rest of My Life’

Instagram

As she opens up about the reason behind why she wishes to ‘go back’ to her Beverly Hills house, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ matriarch also shares stories about her other properties.

AceShowbiz –

Kris Jenner has purchased a number of lavish homes over the years, but she admits that she still holds one family house close to her heart. In a new interview about her fair share of real estate, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star got candid about how she thinks of the house that she once shared with her late husband Robert Kardashian.

Featured in WSJ Magazine‘s digital cover story, the 65-year-old first confessed, “I still wish I could go back to my Beverly Hills house.” She went on expressing her feelings toward the house, which she refers to as Tower Lane. “That’ll be my heart for the rest of my life,” she stated. “When you’re my age – you look back on your life and you think, ‘Where was my heart?’ ”

<br />

During the chat, the “KUWTK” star listed the twelve properties she has bought over the span of her adult life. “OK…so…Tower Lane…let’s see…one…two…three…four…five…. Five is my first house in Hidden Hills in ’96,” she began counting. “Five. Then it’s six…seven…. Eight is the Jed Smith [Road] house, where we first started filming.”

“Nine is Eldorado Meadow with the black-and-white floors where my son now lives,” the matriarch said as referring to Rob Kardashian. “Ten was the last house. And I have the house in the desert: an even dozen!” Her latest purchase is located next door to her daughter Khloe Kardashian‘s home.

Since her latest home is currently under construction, the extraordinary momager admitted that she has had “all of [her] material possessions have been in storage for a year.” She further elaborated, “And I have realized, in a very interesting and surprising way, that I don’t miss anything…. I’m feeling proud of myself because I’m growing. Trying to breathe. These things we have surrounded ourselves with in life are not as important as I once thought they were.”

On the subject of her “favorite place to work,” the TV personality told that her vacation home in Palm Springs is her family’s go-to getaway. “It’s very calming here. It’s not really about the house, it’s about the surroundings, the beauty and how it feels,” she detailed. “It’s hard to explain. It’s about a feeling…and I get a lot of work done when I’m there. And, of course, the minute I say I’m going to go, all the kids start telling me they’re coming to join,” she admitted.

“KUWTK” will be coming to an end with its 20th season and Jenner confessed she has had “some of the best quality family time” filming the final season at a rented beach house in Malibu. She noted, “We are always going in so many different directions and we all have 20 jobs.”

The ex-wife of Caitlyn Jenner went on concluding, “But this really gave us a chance to settle and appreciate the time we were spending together, knowing it was our last season. And it was such a beautiful house and atmosphere.”