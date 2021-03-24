Knicks fan ejected from MSG over ‘Ban Dolan’ shirt

A New York Knicks fan found himself on the wrong side of an incident involving Madison Square Garden security Tuesday night thanks to his T-shirt that disparaged owner James Dolan.

The fan in question chronicled on Twitter his ejection from MSG because of the shirt in question. According to the Knicks backer, he was approached by arena security about five minutes into Tuesday’s game against the Washington Wizards over how his shirt, which read “Ban Dolan,” violated Madison Square Garden policy concerning fan conduct.